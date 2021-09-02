OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.95. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of 159.71 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 311,358 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 108,768.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

