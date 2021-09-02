Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.54 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $269.54 million and approximately $39.77 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

