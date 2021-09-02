Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.19. Orezone Gold shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 154,150 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,865,040. Insiders bought a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,210 over the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

