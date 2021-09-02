Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Cap of $406.30 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $406.30 million and $54.42 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

