Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $52,094.67 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 4,337,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,064. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

