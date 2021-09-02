O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.80. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 14,165 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.