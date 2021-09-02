Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$10,130.40 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,249,527.68.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 193,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.10. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

