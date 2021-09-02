Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 3.1%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 12,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,467,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

