Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,468 shares of company stock worth $4,762,873 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

