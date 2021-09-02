Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.63

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

