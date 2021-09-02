Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

