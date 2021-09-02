Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08501.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 233,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

