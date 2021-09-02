Oxygen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.81 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00004178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $118.29 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,286,711 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.