Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.55. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

