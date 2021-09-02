PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

