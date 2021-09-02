Pallapay Price Tops $0.0877 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $4.61 million and $576,476.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

