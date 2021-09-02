Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

PRMRF stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

