Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.11. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,267.06. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28. Insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

