Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

