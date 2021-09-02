Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $95.09 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $95.09 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $32.72 or 0.00065876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,335 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

