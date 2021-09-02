PARSIQ Market Capitalization Reaches $88.25 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $88.25 million and $1.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

