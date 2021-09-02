Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Patron has a market cap of $1.79 million and $5,997.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

