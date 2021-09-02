Patron Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $5,997.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.