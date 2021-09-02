Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

PDCO traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 27,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

