Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.10. 24,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,105,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 359,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

