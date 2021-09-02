Pax Dollar (PAX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.60 million and $82.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00116125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

