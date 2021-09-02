Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $270.19 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $275.45. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

