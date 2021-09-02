PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

