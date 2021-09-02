Peak Asset Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $277.68. 858,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

