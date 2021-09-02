Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $35.93 million and $1.62 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

