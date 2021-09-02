People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Update

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 89,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,737. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

