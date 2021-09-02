Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $112.65 or 0.00228237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $8,686.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

