PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0277 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $251.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00096603 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,114,061 coins and its circulating supply is 61,336,590 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

