Performance Food Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,667 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 37,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,757. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

