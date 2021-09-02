Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €223.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €223.00 ($262.35) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.25 ($230.88).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €183.24 and its 200-day moving average is €173.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

