Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.06 price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.03.

PDRDY stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

