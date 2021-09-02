Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

