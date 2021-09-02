Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

