Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

