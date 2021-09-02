Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

WOOF stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

