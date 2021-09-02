PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.76. 5,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,341. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

