PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 85,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PG&E by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 882,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PG&E by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PG&E by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

