Phala Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.75 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $224.54 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

