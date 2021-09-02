Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Specifically, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

