Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce sales of $413.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

