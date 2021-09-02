Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,064. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.