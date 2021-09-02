Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PHIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

PHIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,981. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

