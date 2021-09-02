Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

