Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $66.31. Phreesia shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1,830 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,757. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,488 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Phreesia by 115,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

