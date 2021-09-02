Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.58 or 0.00021112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,655,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,641 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

